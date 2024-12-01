Dubai: Partly cloudy skies and light rain are expected in several parts of the UAE today.

According to the Met Office, low clouds will develop over scattered areas of the country, with a chance of light rainfall.

Winds are expected to be variable, particularly over the sea, on Sunday morning, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, and occasionally reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Drivers should be vigilant on the roads, as dust may reduce visibility. Those with allergies should take precautions when outdoors.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 30°C, while the minimum temperature may drop to 9°C.

The maximum humidity could rise to 85 per cent, with the highest humidity occurring at night and on Monday morning, raising the possibility of fog or mist forming in the northern and eastern areas.

Rough sea alert