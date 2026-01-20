AD Ports buys Spain’s Balenciaga shipyard for €11.2m to expand offshore wind push

It is among a limited number of Spanish yards specialising in Service Operation Vessels, or SOVs, which function as floating bases for offshore wind farms. The yard also builds research vessels, offshore support vessels, and specialised tugboats.

The site brings nearly 100 years of shipbuilding experience and a production platform designed for complex and high-specification vessels. Infrastructure includes two drydocks, a 105-metre slipway, and a 22,385 square metre factory equipped with advanced automation and fabrication systems. The shipyard also includes a 3,530 square metre cutting and manufacturing facility.

The Abu Dhabi-listed group said its subsidiary SAFEEN Drydocks, part of Noatum Maritime, has acquired 100 percent ownership of the shipyard, one of Spain’s longest-established and most technologically advanced maritime facilities.

He said the shipyard’s expertise in advanced vessel construction, particularly for offshore wind, will support the group’s long-term ambitions and enable knowledge transfer and best-practice integration across its global operations.

Demand for specialised SOVs is expected to rise as offshore wind capacity expands across Europe and other global markets. These vessels are essential for transporting technicians, equipment, and supplies to offshore wind farms and supporting long-duration operations at sea.

Shipyards capable of delivering SOVs, offshore support vessels, and modular structures occupy a critical role in this supply chain. Limited availability of such facilities has increased their strategic value to port operators, logistics groups, and offshore developers.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.