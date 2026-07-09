Consumers urged to stop using affected bottles immediately and return them for a refund
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce has recalled 22 baby feeding products after identifying a potential choking hazard linked to a silicone baby bottle sold in the Kingdom.
The recall covers the Boon NURSH 8 oz. Silicone Baby Bottle 3-Pack (Product No. B11654).
According to the ministry, parts of the bottle's outer plastic shell may peel or detach during use, creating a potential choking risk for children.
The recall was issued in coordination with the Defective Products Recall Center and applies to products sold through Mumzworld.
The ministry urged consumers to stop using the product immediately and contact the retailer to arrange a return in exchange for either a replacement product or a full refund.
Consumers seeking further information have been advised to contact Mumzworld.