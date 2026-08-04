Authorities cite infant food advertising breaches and misleading health claims
Dubai: Oman's Food Safety and Quality Centre has summoned a number of companies and social media influencers over alleged violations of regulations governing the advertising and promotion of food products, including infant and toddler foods.
The authority said the action forms part of its efforts to strengthen oversight of food advertising, protect consumers and ensure compliance with approved regulatory requirements.
The centre said the violations included promoting food products without obtaining prior approval, as well as using unauthorised or misleading health and nutritional claims in marketing materials.
It also identified cases involving the promotion of products whose advertising is prohibited under existing regulations, in addition to advertisements containing inaccurate or misleading information that could deceive consumers or fail to meet technical standards.
The centre said it would continue monitoring advertisements across various platforms to detect violations and would take legal action against offenders in accordance with applicable laws.
The authority said it would not hesitate to impose penalties on violators as part of its efforts to strengthen consumer protection and improve compliance with food advertising regulations in the sultanate.