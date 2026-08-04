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Oman summons firms, influencers over food ad violations, misleading health claims

Authorities cite infant food advertising breaches and misleading health claims

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Several companies and social media influencers have been summoned over alleged violations of regulations governing the advertising and promotion of food products, including infant and toddler foods.
Several companies and social media influencers have been summoned over alleged violations of regulations governing the advertising and promotion of food products, including infant and toddler foods.
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Dubai: Oman's Food Safety and Quality Centre has summoned a number of companies and social media influencers over alleged violations of regulations governing the advertising and promotion of food products, including infant and toddler foods.

The authority said the action forms part of its efforts to strengthen oversight of food advertising, protect consumers and ensure compliance with approved regulatory requirements.

The centre said the violations included promoting food products without obtaining prior approval, as well as using unauthorised or misleading health and nutritional claims in marketing materials.

It also identified cases involving the promotion of products whose advertising is prohibited under existing regulations, in addition to advertisements containing inaccurate or misleading information that could deceive consumers or fail to meet technical standards.

The centre said it would continue monitoring advertisements across various platforms to detect violations and would take legal action against offenders in accordance with applicable laws.

The authority said it would not hesitate to impose penalties on violators as part of its efforts to strengthen consumer protection and improve compliance with food advertising regulations in the sultanate.

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Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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