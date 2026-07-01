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Oman to subsidise India food shipping route to bolster food security

Government to cover 50% of fuel and insurance costs for six months

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman will subsidise 50 per cent of the fuel and insurance costs for food shipments transported by Asyad Shipping, the maritime arm of Asyad Group, on the maritime route between India and the Sultanate for up to six months, as part of government measures to strengthen food security and reduce logistics costs.
Oman will subsidise 50 per cent of the fuel and insurance costs for food shipments transported by Asyad Shipping, the maritime arm of Asyad Group, on the maritime route between India and the Sultanate for up to six months, as part of government measures to strengthen food security and reduce logistics costs.
Atheer

Dubai: Oman will subsidise 50% of the fuel and insurance costs for food shipments transported by Asyad Shipping,  the maritime arm of Asyad Group, on the maritime route between India and the Sultanate for up to six months, as part of government measures to strengthen food security and reduce logistics costs.

The support, which takes effect today, implements directives issued by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik during a Cabinet meeting last month, aimed at safeguarding supplies of essential food commodities, improving supply chain resilience and easing the impact of rising global logistics costs.

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State-owned Asyad said in a disclosure to the Muscat Stock Exchange that it would pass the full value of the government subsidy directly to customers shipping eligible food cargoes under the initiative, helping to lower the cost of importing essential food products into Oman.

The company currently operates one container vessel on the India-Oman trade route and said it expects the support programme to have a positive impact on its container shipping business during the subsidy period. It added that the financial impact is being assessed and will be reflected in future financial statements where applicable.

The India-Oman shipping corridor is one of the Sultanate's main supply routes for food imports, carrying staples including rice, fruit and vegetables, meat, dairy products, eggs, spices and processed foods.

The initiative forms part of a broader package of economic support measures ordered by Sultan Haitham to enhance national food security, strengthen logistics networks and mitigate the impact of global economic disruptions on businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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