How Lulu Group strengthens India-GCC trade links through expanded sourcing network

Expanded sourcing network boosts India–GCC food trade resilience
Lulu Group continues to strengthen its sourcing and export operations from India, reinforcing the country’s position as a reliable supplier of food and consumer products to the GCC and other international markets.
Recently, Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him at the Prime Minister’s official residence in New Delhi on the group’s initiatives to maintain the continuous movement of food products from India to the Gulf.
The discussions focused on maintaining the availability of essential food items, strengthening supply-chain continuity and supporting stable market conditions across the GCC. The region is home to a large Indian diaspora and has strong demand for Indian-origin food products.
Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the importance of the initiatives and assured the Government of India’s support in facilitating the smooth export of food products to GCC markets.
In recent months, Lulu has transported around 50,000 tonnes of perishable and non-perishable products from India through 124 chartered cargo flights, 20 vessels and regular shipping services.
The group remains focused on long-term sourcing partnerships, efficient logistics and consistent product availability across its retail network. These efforts are supported by Lulu’s sourcing and export infrastructure across several Indian states, where production and logistics hubs have been operating at enhanced capacity to meet international demand.
The operations support a wider economic ecosystem encompassing farmers, agricultural workers, food processors, manufacturers, warehouse, transport operators, exporters and logistics providers.
India remains a key trade partner for GCC countries, with Indian agricultural and food products widely consumed by local and expatriate communities.
With more than 280 hypermarkets across the GCC, LuLu Group is a major participant in the region’s food distribution sector. Its integrated sourcing and logistics operations help maintain a reliable flow of essential products while strengthening commercial links between India and the Gulf.