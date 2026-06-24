Route coordinated with International Maritime Organisation to safeguard navigation
Oman has announced the opening of a temporary maritime corridor for vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz, in coordination with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), as part of efforts to ensure the continued flow of global shipping through one of the world's most critical waterways.
According to Oman News Agency (ONA), the route would be available to all vessels wishing to use it, in accordance with coordinates approved by the IMO and the relevant Omani authorities.
The Sultanate said the measure reflects its responsibility toward the strategic waterway and its importance to the global economy, while reaffirming its commitment to international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees freedom of navigation without the imposition of transit fees.
ONA said the move was consistent with diplomatic efforts recently undertaken by the United States and Iran to ease regional tensions.
Omani authorities called on shipping companies and vessel operators intending to use the temporary corridor to coordinate in advance with the IMO and relevant authorities.