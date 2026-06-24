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Oman opens temporary maritime corridor through Strait of Hormuz

Route coordinated with International Maritime Organisation to safeguard navigation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The route would be available to all vessels wishing to use it, in accordance with coordinates approved by the IMO and the relevant Omani authorities.
The route would be available to all vessels wishing to use it, in accordance with coordinates approved by the IMO and the relevant Omani authorities.
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Oman has announced the opening of a temporary maritime corridor for vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz, in coordination with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), as part of efforts to ensure the continued flow of global shipping through one of the world's most critical waterways.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA), the route would be available to all vessels wishing to use it, in accordance with coordinates approved by the IMO and the relevant Omani authorities.

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The Sultanate said the measure reflects its responsibility toward the strategic waterway and its importance to the global economy, while reaffirming its commitment to international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees freedom of navigation without the imposition of transit fees.

ONA said the move was consistent with diplomatic efforts recently undertaken by the United States and Iran to ease regional tensions.

Omani authorities called on shipping companies and vessel operators intending to use the temporary corridor to coordinate in advance with the IMO and relevant authorities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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