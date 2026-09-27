42-year-old Kerala native found dead in Muscat days after returning from India
Dubai: A 42-year-old Indian medical representative has been found dead at his residence in Oman, just days after returning to the country following a holiday in India, local media reported.
The deceased was identified as Shivakumar Mohankumar, a native of Nedumangad in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district.
Mohankumar, who worked as a medical representative in Oman, was found dead at his residence in Wadi Kabir, Muscat, according to the reports. He had recently returned to Oman after spending his holiday in India.
No further details were immediately available about the circumstances surrounding his death or when he was last seen.
The reports did not provide information on the cause of death or whether authorities had launched an investigation.