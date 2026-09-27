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Indian medical representative found dead at home in Oman

42-year-old Kerala native found dead in Muscat days after returning from India

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Mohankumar, who worked as a medical representative in Oman, was found dead at his residence in Wadi Kabir, Muscat. He had recently returned to Oman after spending his holiday in India.
Mohankumar, who worked as a medical representative in Oman, was found dead at his residence in Wadi Kabir, Muscat. He had recently returned to Oman after spending his holiday in India.
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Dubai: A 42-year-old Indian medical representative has been found dead at his residence in Oman, just days after returning to the country following a holiday in India, local media reported.

The deceased was identified as Shivakumar Mohankumar, a native of Nedumangad in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district.

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Mohankumar, who worked as a medical representative in Oman, was found dead at his residence in Wadi Kabir, Muscat, according to the reports. He had recently returned to Oman after spending his holiday in India.

No further details were immediately available about the circumstances surrounding his death or when he was last seen.

The reports did not provide information on the cause of death or whether authorities had launched an investigation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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