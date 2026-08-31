Parents pay Rs 1,500 for CCTV, discover 3-year-old tied to chair, beaten at playschool

Delhi Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and named four people as accused — the school’s director Sunita Bansal, principal Neelam and teachers Simran and Pooja. A caretaker has been arrested, police said.

Dubai: A three-year-old boy is seen sitting in a small yellow plastic chair as a woman pushes him across the tiled floor with her legs. Once she has moved him into a corner, she begins slapping him hard, Indian media reports said.

Alarmed, the parents approached the playschool and asked whether their son had been mistreated. The child’s father alleged that the school administration initially denied that any assault had taken place.

His parents said they also noticed bruises on his face and arms and took him to a doctor. According to the family, the doctor found that both his eardrums were swollen and told them the injuries appeared consistent with physical assault.

The alleged abuse came to light not at the school, but at home, when the three-year-old complained to his parents of pain in his ear.

According to the parents, the footage showed their son being physically mistreated by a teacher and a caretaker. In some of the footage, they alleged, the toddler was tied to a chair with an apron.

But the father alleged that the school asked them to pay Rs 1,500 before providing the login credentials needed to view the footage. The family said access was given only after they made the payment.

The case has also raised questions over how the playschool responded when the parents first reported their concerns and why, according to the family, they were required to pay to obtain access to footage that ultimately led them to approach the authorities.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.