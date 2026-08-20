6-year-old collapses and dies after teacher slaps him at Visakhapatnam school

CCTV footage from the classroom shows the child holding his slate and standing in a queue in front of the teacher. He appears visibly distressed and can be seen crying as the teacher attends to him.

Dubai: A six-year-old boy collapsed in his classroom and died after being slapped by his teacher for not completing his homework at a private school in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Thursday, police said.

Other school staff were alerted and rushed to help the child. They attempted to perform CPR before taking him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The boy appears to plead with the teacher not to beat him before she pulls him closer and slaps him on the cheek.

“The teacher apparently alerted the other teachers, who rushed there and tried to do CPR on the student. Later, the school staff rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Chakravarthy told reporters.

“I, too, saw the video, but we cannot immediately say whether he suffered cardiac arrest due to panic or any other reason,” she told Hindustan Times.

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