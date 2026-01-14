Six-year-old beaten, made to sleep outside in winter over soiled clothes

The father and stepmom who beat the girl have been apprehended
Kids tend to get dirty – it may draw a huff of annoyance or laughter from a guardian before the issue is generally swept under the rug.
Unfortunately, what happed to a six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad this Sunday is no laughing matter. She was doing what kids do – playing on a road and getting her outfit dirty. When she slipped into a drain, her ensemble got even dirtier.
When her father and step mother saw the soiled clothes, they did not comfort her or admonish her while helping her into dry ones. Instead, they hit her brutally before leaving her alone on the roof. In the cold. In her soiled dress.
By Monday morning, the child had passed away.
Neighbours then complained to police, who took custody of the body and sent it for an autopsy.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Priya Shri Pal was quoted as saying by NDTV that the report revealed 13 injury marks on her body, including rib fractures and haematoma.
The couple has been arrested.
The girl was one of three kids from the man’s previous marriage (his wife died three years ago).
