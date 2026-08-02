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School guard stabs principal to death over transfer dispute

Authorities say guard blamed principal for planned transfer to another post

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Authorities probe motive, review CCTV after principal’s killing.
Authorities probe motive, review CCTV after principal’s killing.
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Cairo: A school principal was fatally stabbed inside a school in southern Cairo after an apparent workplace dispute escalated into violence, Egyptian authorities said, with prosecutors opening an investigation into the killing.

Initial investigations indicate that the suspect, a school security guard, believed the principal was responsible for a decision to transfer him from his post. 

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The disagreement reportedly developed into a heated argument before the guard allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the principal several times, causing fatal injuries. The incident took place at Martyr Ashour School in the Tora district of Cairo.

Police said officers responded immediately after receiving reports of the attack, arresting the suspect before he could flee and recovering the knife believed to have been used in the assault. He was taken into custody pending legal proceedings.

Prosecutors later visited the scene to conduct an inspection and ordered the victim's body to be transferred to the forensic medicine authority for an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.

Investigators have also been instructed to review surveillance camera footage from around the school, interview witnesses and staff members, and complete further inquiries to establish the full circumstances and motive behind the attack.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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