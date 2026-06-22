Suspect accused of setting victim ablaze after dispute outside furniture showroom
Dubai: An Egyptian man has died after allegedly being set on fire by a suspect following an attempt to break up a dispute outside his furniture showroom in Qalyubia governorate, security sources and local media reported.
The incident began when a quarrel broke out among several young men in front of a furniture store owned by the 40-year-old victim. According to investigators, the man intervened in an effort to calm the situation, but his involvement led to a verbal altercation with one of those involved.
Authorities said the suspect left the scene before returning minutes later carrying a flammable substance. He allegedly poured the liquid over the victim and several members of his family who were with him before setting it alight and fleeing, causing panic among bystanders.
The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition suffering from severe burns over much of his body. He later died from his injuries.
Police launched an investigation, identified the suspect and arrested him. During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted carrying out the attack following a dispute over the victim's intervention in the earlier fight.
Prosecutors ordered the suspect's detention pending further investigation.