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Egypt man dies after intervening in street fight; suspect douses him with flammable liquid

Suspect accused of setting victim ablaze after dispute outside furniture showroom

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The incident began when a quarrel broke out among several young men in front of a furniture store owned by the 40-year-old victim.
The incident began when a quarrel broke out among several young men in front of a furniture store owned by the 40-year-old victim.
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Dubai: An Egyptian man has died after allegedly being set on fire by a suspect following an attempt to break up a dispute outside his furniture showroom in Qalyubia governorate, security sources and local media reported.

The incident began when a quarrel broke out among several young men in front of a furniture store owned by the 40-year-old victim. According to investigators, the man intervened in an effort to calm the situation, but his involvement led to a verbal altercation with one of those involved.

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Authorities said the suspect left the scene before returning minutes later carrying a flammable substance. He allegedly poured the liquid over the victim and several members of his family who were with him before setting it alight and fleeing, causing panic among bystanders.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition suffering from severe burns over much of his body. He later died from his injuries.

Police launched an investigation, identified the suspect and arrested him. During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted carrying out the attack following a dispute over the victim's intervention in the earlier fight.

Prosecutors ordered the suspect's detention pending further investigation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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