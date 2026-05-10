He admits killing ex-wife to end problems
A former Egyptian judge has been detained after fatally shooting his ex-wife in a public area in 6th of October City, west of Cairo, in an incident that has shocked the country.
According to local media reports, witnesses said the suspect exited his vehicle and opened fire at close range, striking the victim in the head. She died at the scene in front of bystanders. During questioning, the suspect admitted to the killing, telling investigators he acted to “end ongoing problems”.
Security investigations indicated the attack was premeditated, following what authorities described as escalating personal and legal disputes between the two.
The victim left behind a young daughter. Authorities said the suspect remains in custody as prosecutors continue their investigation into the case.