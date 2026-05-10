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Egypt ex-judge held after shooting ex-wife in broad daylight

He admits killing ex-wife to end problems

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The judge admitted that he killed his ex-wife to end ongoing problems.
The judge admitted that he killed his ex-wife to end ongoing problems.
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A former Egyptian judge has been detained after fatally shooting his ex-wife in a public area in 6th of October City, west of Cairo, in an incident that has shocked the country.

According to local media reports, witnesses said the suspect exited his vehicle and opened fire at close range, striking the victim in the head. She died at the scene in front of bystanders. During questioning, the suspect admitted to the killing, telling investigators he acted to “end ongoing problems”.

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Security investigations indicated the attack was premeditated, following what authorities described as escalating personal and legal disputes between the two.

The victim left behind a young daughter. Authorities said the suspect remains in custody as prosecutors continue their investigation into the case.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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