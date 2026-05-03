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UAE to see rising temperatures and longer daylight hours through this month

Seasonal changes will bring a steady rise in temperatures across most parts of the country

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The UAE will see a gradual rise in temperatures and longer daylight through this month.
The UAE will see a gradual rise in temperatures and longer daylight through this month.
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The UAE is expected to experience a gradual rise in temperatures and longer daylight hours throughout May, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM noted that May is part of the spring transitional period, during which the sun continues its apparent northward movement from the equator, resulting in extended daylight across the Northern Hemisphere.

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This seasonal shift contributes to a steady increase in temperatures across most parts of the country over the course of the month.

The authority said the change reflects typical climatic patterns for this time of year, as the UAE moves closer to the summer season, with warmer conditions becoming more pronounced.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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