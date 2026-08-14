Suhail’s dawn rise marks the slow retreat of peak summer heat in the UAE
Dubai: For centuries, Arab navigators, fishermen and farmers have watched the summer sky for Suhail, or Canopus, a key seasonal marker whose appearance signals the gradual retreat of the Arabian Peninsula’s intense summer heat and the arrival of cooler nights.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, previously stated that the next major seasonal milestone comes on August 24, when Suhail is traditionally expected to appear before dawn above the south-eastern horizon.
While its appearance does not mean an immediate end to summer, the rising of Suhail has for generations been associated with a gradual easing of temperatures, rising humidity and the transition towards more moderate weather.
Suhail typically becomes visible across the Arabian Peninsula from early August through September, appearing low on the south-eastern horizon shortly before sunrise.
On August 24, the star is expected to become visible before dawn, marking the beginning of the traditional Suhail season, which lasts around 53 days.
The best chance of seeing it is from a dark, elevated location away from artificial lights. Suhail appears around 30 to 50 minutes before sunrise, when it can be spotted close to the horizon.
The appearance of Suhail has traditionally been regarded as a sign that the most intense summer heat is beginning to ease.
Over centuries, observers noted that the star’s appearance coincided with a gradual fall in temperatures of a few degrees. The period is also traditionally associated with:
Increasing humidity
Cooler nights
The development of early morning fog
Strengthening south-easterly winds
Gradually more moderate temperatures, particularly inland
The south-easterly winds typically move towards the Hajar Mountains in Oman and the east coast of the UAE.
However, the appearance of Suhail does not mean that summer heat ends immediately. Rather, it marks the start of a gradual seasonal transition, with hot conditions continuing before temperatures become more moderate.
Yes, traditionally, but the change is gradual.
The appearance of Suhail is considered a marker of the gradual retreat of peak summer heat, rather than an immediate end to hot weather.
Temperatures can remain high after the star becomes visible, but the traditional observations associated with Suhail point towards cooler nights, increasing humidity and changing wind patterns as the season progresses.
For centuries, the star has therefore served as one of the Arabian Peninsula’s most recognisable signs that the long, intense summer is beginning to give way to more moderate conditions.
The traditional Suhail season lasts approximately 53 days.
Al Jarwan has previously said that around 45 days after Suhail appears, day and night become nearly equal in length, signalling the gradual arrival of autumnal conditions.
Winter traditionally begins around 100 days after the appearance of Suhail, according to Al Jarwan.
The star therefore served as a useful natural calendar for communities across the Arabian Peninsula, helping people anticipate changes in weather and seasonal conditions long before modern forecasting systems.
Suhail is the Arabic name commonly used for Canopus, one of the brightest stars visible in the night sky.
Canopus is located approximately 310 light-years from Earth in the constellation Carina. It is a yellow-white supergiant with a luminosity more than 10,000 times that of the Sun and a mass estimated at around eight times that of the Sun.
The name Suhail is derived from the Arabic word “sahl”, meaning “level”, “even” or “smooth plain”. The name is associated with the star’s relatively low position on the horizon as well as its longstanding cultural significance as a marker used to navigate seasonal changes.
The rising of Suhail has played an important role in the cultural and astronomical heritage of the Arabian Peninsula. For generations, people observed the movement and appearance of stars to help determine seasonal changes, rainfall patterns and the onset of hotter or cooler weather.
Its appearance was traditionally linked to agricultural activities including camel grazing, date harvesting and palm-tree pollination, with some of these activities taking place around 70 to 80 days after the star’s rise.