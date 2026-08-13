NCM forecasts afternoon rain in eastern and southern areas as temperatures rise
Dubai: Temperatures could reach 49°C in parts of the UAE on Thursday as the country faces a mix of intense heat, possible afternoon rain and overnight humidity, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said conditions would be fair to partly cloudy at times, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall. Temperatures are forecast to rise, with maximums ranging from 44°C to 49°C in internal areas and from 40°C to 46°C along the coast and islands.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Friday morning over some coastal areas, raising the possibility of mist formation.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, at speeds of 10 to 20 kph and reaching up to 35 kph. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The unsettled conditions could extend into the coming days. Friday is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy before becoming cloudy over northern and eastern areas overnight and into Saturday morning, with a chance of light rain.
After generally fair to partly cloudy conditions on Saturday, clouds are expected to increase again over some northern and eastern areas on Sunday, with further light rainfall possible.
On Monday, fair to partly cloudy at times, and clouds appears eastward by afternoon may become convective. Humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds, with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.