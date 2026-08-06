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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures reach 50°C as chance of rain to persist in UAE

NCM forecasts convective clouds, blowing dust and heat through Monday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The NCM said an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with an upper-air low-pressure system, would support the formation of convective clouds over the coming days.
The NCM said an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with an upper-air low-pressure system, would support the formation of convective clouds over the coming days.
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Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience a mix of fair to partly cloudy weather with chances of convective clouds and rainfall in parts of the country through Monday, while inland temperatures could reach 50 degrees Celsius, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with an upper-air low-pressure system, would support the formation of convective clouds over the coming days.

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Rain is forecast mainly over eastern and southern areas on Thursday and Friday, with showers extending to some inland areas on Saturday. On Sunday, convective clouds are expected over eastern and western parts of the country, before shifting back to eastern and southern areas on Monday.

Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds will freshen at times, reaching 40–45 kph and causing blowing dust, while seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 45°C and 50°C inland and 42°C to 47°C in coastal areas on Thursday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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