NCM forecasts convective clouds, blowing dust and heat through Monday
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience a mix of fair to partly cloudy weather with chances of convective clouds and rainfall in parts of the country through Monday, while inland temperatures could reach 50 degrees Celsius, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with an upper-air low-pressure system, would support the formation of convective clouds over the coming days.
Rain is forecast mainly over eastern and southern areas on Thursday and Friday, with showers extending to some inland areas on Saturday. On Sunday, convective clouds are expected over eastern and western parts of the country, before shifting back to eastern and southern areas on Monday.
Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds will freshen at times, reaching 40–45 kph and causing blowing dust, while seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 45°C and 50°C inland and 42°C to 47°C in coastal areas on Thursday.