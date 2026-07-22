UAE cloud seeding explained: How nanomaterials and AI are making more rain

The stakes are practical. The UAE has flown around 80 cloud seeding missions since the start of 2026, targeting convective clouds with upward air currents and vertical development, with the aim of boosting rainfall by 10 to 25 per cent. Because the movement of those clouds cannot be controlled, rainfall can vary sharply from one area to another, which is precisely why getting the seeding right, at the right moment and in the right part of the cloud, carries so much weight.