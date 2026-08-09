NCM issues yellow and orange alerts, motorists urged to exercise caution while driving
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and orange weather alerts for several parts of the UAE, warning of potentially hazardous conditions including heavy rain, strong winds and reduced visibility until 10pm today.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior urged drivers to exercise caution while driving during the unstable weather.
The NCM urged the public to exercise caution in areas covered by the yellow alert and to remain prepared and vigilant in areas under the orange alert, where more severe weather conditions are forecast.
According to a map issued by the NCM, the alerts cover parts of Dubai and Sharjah, as well as eastern and southern areas of the country.
Some locations are under an orange alert, indicating a higher level of weather risk, as unstable conditions are expected to continue across the UAE, with further rainfall forecast this week.
The Ministry of Interior also issued a safety advisory, warning of scattered showers, winds of varying intensity and reduced visibility in affected areas.
“We call on drivers to be careful while driving,” the ministry said, urging motorists to take extra precautions as unstable weather affects parts of the country.