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UAE weather alert: Heavy rain, strong winds and poor visibility forecast

NCM issues yellow and orange alerts, motorists urged to exercise caution while driving

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Drivers urged to take extra care amid heavy rain, strong winds and low visibility
Drivers urged to take extra care amid heavy rain, strong winds and low visibility

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and orange weather alerts for several parts of the UAE, warning of potentially hazardous conditions including heavy rain, strong winds and reduced visibility until 10pm today.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior urged drivers to exercise caution while driving during the unstable weather.

The NCM urged the public to exercise caution in areas covered by the yellow alert and to remain prepared and vigilant in areas under the orange alert, where more severe weather conditions are forecast.

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According to a map issued by the NCM, the alerts cover parts of Dubai and Sharjah, as well as eastern and southern areas of the country.

Some locations are under an orange alert, indicating a higher level of weather risk, as unstable conditions are expected to continue across the UAE, with further rainfall forecast this week.

The Ministry of Interior also issued a safety advisory, warning of scattered showers, winds of varying intensity and reduced visibility in affected areas.

“We call on drivers to be careful while driving,” the ministry said, urging motorists to take extra precautions as unstable weather affects parts of the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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