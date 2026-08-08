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UAE weather: Rain hits Sharjah as unstable conditions continue

NCM forecasts rain, strong winds and blowing dust across parts of the UAE until Tuesday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The rainfall followed moderate to heavy showers on Friday in several parts of the country.
The rainfall followed moderate to heavy showers on Friday in several parts of the country.
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Sharjah: Rain fell across the Al Madam area in Sharjah's Central Region on Saturday as unstable weather continued to affect parts of the UAE, with forecasters predicting further showers over the coming days.

The rainfall followed moderate to heavy showers on Friday in several parts of the country, including Al Khair and along the Abu Dhabi-Al Dhafra Road, where dense sandstorms also reduced visibility in surrounding areas.

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The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the unsettled conditions are expected to persist until Tuesday as the UAE remains under the influence of an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by a weak upper-level low.

Saturday's forecast calls for partly cloudy and occasionally dusty skies, with convective cloud formation over eastern and southern regions extending to some inland areas, bringing the chance of rainfall. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, blowing dust and sand at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, with gusts reaching 50km/h.

The NCM said similar conditions are expected over the next three days, with showers likely to continue over eastern and southern parts of the country, extending into some inland areas. Seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, while motorists have been urged to exercise caution during periods of reduced visibility caused by dust and rain.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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