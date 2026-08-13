NCM forecasts cloudy skies and light rain in northern and eastern areas on Sunday
Dubai: UAE residents can expect a mostly fair start to the weekend before clouds increase over parts of the country on Sunday, bringing a chance of light rain, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Saturday is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy across the country, with humidity increasing overnight and into Sunday morning over some coastal areas, creating a possibility of mist formation.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast before shifting north-westerly and freshening at times. Speeds are forecast at 10 to 20 kph, reaching up to 35 kph. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Conditions are expected to become more unsettled on Sunday, when skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas, with a chance of light rainfall.
Humidity will again increase on Sunday night and into Monday morning over some coastal areas, with another possibility of mist formation.
Winds on Sunday will be light to moderate, blowing from the southwest to northwest at 10 to 20 kph and reaching up to 30 kph. Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The weekend follows a period of intense summer heat, with temperatures forecast to reach as high as 49°C in some inland areas before weather conditions gradually change towards the weekend.