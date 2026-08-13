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UAE weekend weather: Fair to partly cloudy on Saturday, chance of rain on Sunday

NCM forecasts cloudy skies and light rain in northern and eastern areas on Sunday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE residents can expect a mostly fair start to the weekend before clouds increase over parts of the country on Sunday, bringing a chance of light rain.
UAE residents can expect a mostly fair start to the weekend before clouds increase over parts of the country on Sunday, bringing a chance of light rain.

Dubai: UAE residents can expect a mostly fair start to the weekend before clouds increase over parts of the country on Sunday, bringing a chance of light rain, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Saturday is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy across the country, with humidity increasing overnight and into Sunday morning over some coastal areas, creating a possibility of mist formation.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast before shifting north-westerly and freshening at times. Speeds are forecast at 10 to 20 kph, reaching up to 35 kph. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Conditions are expected to become more unsettled on Sunday, when skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas, with a chance of light rainfall.

Humidity will again increase on Sunday night and into Monday morning over some coastal areas, with another possibility of mist formation.

Winds on Sunday will be light to moderate, blowing from the southwest to northwest at 10 to 20 kph and reaching up to 30 kph. Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The weekend follows a period of intense summer heat, with temperatures forecast to reach as high as 49°C in some inland areas before weather conditions gradually change towards the weekend.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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