Indian monsoon lows and ITCZ to fuel clouds, showers and dusty winds
Dubai: August is expected to bring another month of intense summer weather across the UAE, with high temperatures, rising humidity and the continued likelihood of afternoon convective clouds and rainfall in some areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said August represents a continuation of July's weather pattern, with the country remaining under the influence of the Indian seasonal low-pressure system and thermal lows extending from the southwest.
Combined with intense daytime heating and the eastern mountain range, these conditions encourage the formation of convective clouds that can produce afternoon showers, particularly over the eastern regions before extending to parts of the interior.
During the first half of the month, parts of the UAE may also be affected by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which can enhance the development of rain-bearing clouds.
NCM said local wind patterns will continue to shape daily weather conditions, with south-easterly winds prevailing overnight and during the morning before shifting to northerly winds during the day.
At times, active southerly winds in the morning may raise dust, while north-westerly winds are also expected to strengthen intermittently.
Humidity is forecast to increase slightly compared with July, particularly during the second half of August, with average relative humidity reaching around 47 per cent, making conditions feel more uncomfortable during the morning and evening hours.
According to the NCM's August climate report, the month's average temperature typically ranges between 34.7C and 36.5C, while average daytime highs range from 40.9C to 43.2C and average overnight lows from 29.3C to 31C.
Average wind speeds are expected to be around 12kph, although historical records show the strongest wind gust recorded during August reached 127.8kph in Al Hayer in 2023.
The report also highlights the UAE's climatic extremes during August. Maximum relative humidity generally ranges between 63 and 80 per cent, while the highest rainfall ever recorded during the month was 100.4mm at Hamim in 2013.