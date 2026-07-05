Indian monsoon low drives soaring temperatures, humidity and occasional rainfall
Abu Dhabi: July is among the hottest months of the year in the UAE, with soaring temperatures, occasional convective rainfall and increased humidity expected as seasonal weather systems take hold, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said the country is influenced during July by thermal low-pressure systems, most notably the Indian monsoon low, which contributes to a sharp rise in temperatures across the region, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
Combined with the eastern mountain ranges and intense daytime heating, these conditions encourage the formation of convective clouds that can bring rainfall to parts of the interior.
During the second half of the month, some areas of the UAE may also be affected by the northward extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which can lead to the development of additional rain-bearing convective clouds.
The weather is also shaped by the daily land and sea breeze cycle. Southeasterly winds typically prevail during the night and early morning, while northerly winds develop during the daytime. At times, active southerly winds during the morning and northwesterly winds on some days may raise dust and reduce visibility.
The centre added that humidity levels increase on some mornings, particularly in certain parts of the country, contributing to muggy conditions during the early hours of the day.
According to the NCM's long-term climate records, the UAE's average temperature in July ranges between 34.6°C and 37.2°C, while average maximum temperatures range from 39.7°C to 43.8°C. Average minimum temperatures range between 29.1°C and 31.4°C.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the UAE during July was 51.8°C in Mezaira'a in 2017, while the lowest July temperature was 16.9°C, recorded at Jebel Jais in 2022.