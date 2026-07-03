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Summer showers bring refreshing rain to UAE's eastern coast despite fair weather forecast

Light rain cooled Fujairah and Khor Fakkan as seasonal clouds formed over Hajar Mountains

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Light to occasionally moderate rain fell over areas near the Hajar Mountains, creating autumn-like scenes along the eastern coastline.
Light to occasionally moderate rain fell over areas near the Hajar Mountains, creating autumn-like scenes along the eastern coastline.
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Dubai: Residents along the UAE's eastern coast woke to refreshing showers on Friday as rain swept across parts of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, bringing cooler conditions and misty mountain views despite forecasts of generally fair weather.

Light to occasionally moderate rain fell over areas near the Hajar Mountains, creating autumn-like scenes along the eastern coastline as low clouds and cooler temperatures replaced the usual summer heat.

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The rainfall came even as the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) had forecast generally clear skies across the UAE, with only low clouds expected over the eastern coast and higher temperatures inland.

The showers were linked to the seasonal development of Al Marawih convective clouds over the Hajar Mountains, a recurring summer weather pattern driven by moist air moving inland from the Sea of Oman. 

As the humid air is forced upwards by the mountains, it cools and forms towering cumulonimbus clouds capable of producing thunderstorms and localised rainfall.

Al Marawih clouds were expected to become active over the Hajar range and nearby border areas during the afternoon, with the potential for isolated thundery showers.

The NCM said winds would remain light to moderate, becoming fresh at times, while seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman were expected to remain slight. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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