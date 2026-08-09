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Hong Kong records highest temperature since records began in 1884

36.8C is the highest temperature recorded since weather records began in 1884

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The record-breaking temperature was linked to a low-pressure system associated with Typhoon Dolphin.
The record-breaking temperature was linked to a low-pressure system associated with Typhoon Dolphin.
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Hong Kong: Hong Kong recorded its highest temperature since records began in 1884 on Sunday, with the mercury reaching 36.8°C, as extreme heat gripped the city ahead of the approach of Typhoon Dolphin.

The Hong Kong Observatory said the record-breaking temperature was linked to a low-pressure system associated with Typhoon Dolphin, which has brought exceptionally hot conditions across the territory. The previous record of 36.6°C was set on 22 August 2017. 

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The heatwave comes as Chinese authorities issued their second-highest typhoon emergency response this year in preparation for Dolphin's arrival, following a similar alert during Typhoon Noul in July.

The storm has prompted widespread precautionary measures across southern China, including the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and the suspension of some rail services, according to Bloomberg. 

Meteorologists have warned that the combination of extreme heat and tropical weather systems can create dangerous conditions, with authorities urging residents to avoid prolonged outdoor activity, remain hydrated and monitor official weather updates. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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