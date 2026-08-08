Emirates delays Dubai–Shanghai and Hangzhou flights due to Typhoon Dolphin

Passengers urged to check Emirates flight status amid China route disruptions
Emirates has warned passengers of flight delays to and from Shanghai and Hangzhou due to adverse weather conditions caused by Typhoon Dolphin.
The airline said several flights operating between Dubai and the two Chinese cities have been rescheduled as weather conditions are expected to affect operations on August 9.
The affected flights include:
EK302 (Dubai-Shanghai), scheduled for 8 August, will now depart Dubai at 10.50pm local time on 9 August and arrive in Shanghai at 11.30am on August 10.
EK304 scheduled for August 9 will operate as EK8304 on 10 August, departing Dubai at 1.20am and arriving in Shanghai at 2pm on 10 August.
EK303 (Shanghai-Dubai), scheduled for August 9, will depart Shanghai at 1.20pm on August 10.
EK305 (Shanghai-Dubai), scheduled for August 9, will depart Shanghai at 3.45pm on August 10 and arrive in Dubai at 8.25pm.
For Hangzhou services:
EK310 will depart Dubai at 6.25pm on August 9 and arrive in Hangzhou at 6.55am on August 10.
EK311, scheduled for August 10, will depart Hangzhou at 9.40am and arrive in Dubai at 2pm on August 10.
Emirates asked passengers to regularly check their flight status as further delays are possible depending on weather conditions.
Customers connecting through Dubai who are affected by the delays have been advised to contact their travel agents or Emirates if they booked directly with the airline.
The airline also urged passengers to ensure their contact details are updated through the Manage Your Booking service to receive travel notifications.