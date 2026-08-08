Emirates delays Dubai–Shanghai and Hangzhou flights due to Typhoon Dolphin

EK302 (Dubai-Shanghai), scheduled for 8 August, will now depart Dubai at 10.50pm local time on 9 August and arrive in Shanghai at 11.30am on August 10.

EK304 scheduled for August 9 will operate as EK8304 on 10 August, departing Dubai at 1.20am and arriving in Shanghai at 2pm on 10 August.

EK303 (Shanghai-Dubai), scheduled for August 9, will depart Shanghai at 1.20pm on August 10.