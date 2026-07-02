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Bengaluru daycare horror: Toddlers allegedly locked in washing machine, bathrooms

5 caregivers are under investigation after disturbing videos sparked outrage across India

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Police launch an investigation after videos from an IT campus childcare centre go viral.
Police launch an investigation after videos from an IT campus childcare centre go viral.
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For working parents, an office daycare is supposed to remove one worry from the day. Drop your child off, head to work, and trust they'll be safe just a few buildings away.

That's why what happened inside a daycare at Capgemini's campus in Bengaluru has struck such a nerve.

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Police have opened an investigation after videos surfaced allegedly showing toddlers being subjected to disturbing treatment by caregivers. The footage, which spread rapidly online, has triggered outrage and prompted both criminal and child welfare inquiries.

According to police, five women employed at the daycare have been booked after videos allegedly showed children, believed to be between two and three years old, being locked inside bathrooms, placed inside the drum of a front-loading washing machine and sprayed in the mouth with water from a toilet jet. The allegations were first reported by NDTV and have since been confirmed by multiple Indian news outlets.

Investigators believe some of the children were punished simply for crying. Police are examining CCTV footage, the viral videos and witness statements to establish exactly what happened.

The allegations came to light after parents raised concerns and the videos reached authorities. Investigators are looking into events at the Brookefield daycare centre, which serves employees working at Capgemini's HAL campus.

Capgemini has temporarily closed the daycare while the investigation continues. In a statement, the company said it has zero tolerance for child abuse and is cooperating fully with the authorities while carrying out its own internal inquiry.

The case has also reached the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which is examining the complaints alongside the police investigation.

No arrests have been announced so far. Police say the investigation is continuing and additional charges or regulatory action could follow depending on what the evidence reveals.

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