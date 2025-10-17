Incident sparks outrage, renews calls for stronger campus safety and accountability
Dubai: In a shocking and alarming incident, a 21-year-old engineering student has been arrested for allegedly raping a senior student inside a men’s washroom at a private engineering college in South Bengaluru.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the assault is said to have taken place on October 10. The victim, a seventh-semester student, had reportedly met the accused—identified as a sixth-semester classmate—during the lunch break for a scheduled exchange of materials.
The victim alleges that the accused forcibly dragged her into the men’s washroom, locked the door, and assaulted her between 1:30 pm and 1:50 pm. During the assault, the accused is alleged to have confiscated her phone to prevent her from calling for help.
After the assault, the accused reportedly attempted to contact the victim, asking her whether she “needed a pill.” The victim, initially reluctant to report the crime due to fear and shame, eventually confided in friends and her family, who helped her file a complaint at the Hanumanthanagar police station on October 15
Police have arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody. The matter is under investigation. Authorities noted that the floor where the incident occurred lacked CCTV coverage, complicating immediate evidence gathering, though forensic and digital evidence are now being examined.
The incident has sparked renewed concern about campus safety and institutional responsibility in protecting students from sexual violence.
With inputs from Agencies
