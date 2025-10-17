Dubai Police calls for caution on the roads
Dubai Police has impounded a car after it was involved in an incident of reckless driving that put lives at risk.
In a post on its X handle, Dubai Police put up a video of the car brushing past a delivery rider across lanes. It warned the public that reckless driving jeopardizes the driver’s safety and the lives of others on the road.
Watch the video of the incident below:
Dubai takes road safety seriously; it's where the small decisions affect lives in a big manner.
The post was shared days after the launch of the ‘Aman Roads’ Smart Platform at Gitex Global 2025 as part of Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy 2030. This plan aims to educate drivers as a step towards reducing accidents and fatalities on the road.
Earlier this year, amendments were made to the reckless driving rules by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, which now state that drivers who endanger others can be arrested on the spot and face hefty fines.
In addition to this, stiffer penalties were introduced for those who caused fatalities — this included imprisonment and/or a fine of no less than Dh50,000. For a detailed look at the law, click here.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox