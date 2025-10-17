GOLD/FOREX
Reckless driver in Dubai endangers biker's life, police impound car

Dubai Police calls for caution on the roads

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Police has impounded a car after it was involved in an incident of reckless driving that put lives at risk.

In a post on its X handle, Dubai Police put up a video of the car brushing past a delivery rider across lanes. It warned the public that reckless driving jeopardizes the driver’s safety and the lives of others on the road.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Dubai takes road safety seriously; it's where the small decisions affect lives in a big manner.

The post was shared days after the launch of the ‘Aman Roads’ Smart Platform at Gitex Global 2025 as part of Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy 2030. This plan aims to educate drivers as a step towards reducing accidents and fatalities on the road.

Earlier this year, amendments were made to the reckless driving rules by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, which now state that drivers who endanger others can be arrested on the spot and face hefty fines.

In addition to this, stiffer penalties were introduced for those who caused fatalities this included imprisonment and/or a fine of no less than Dh50,000. For a detailed look at the law, click here.

Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
