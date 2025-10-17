What is Dhanteras, and why is it an auspicious day to buy gold

One of the enduring stories associated with Dhanteras revolves around the legend of King Hima’s son. According to lore, the prince was destined to die by snakebite on the fourth day of marriage. To counter this, on that fateful night his wife laid out all her ornaments and coins at the entrance and lit many lamps while narrating stories to keep her husband awake. When Yama, the god of death, approached disguised as a serpent, he was dazzled by the lights and trinkets and could not enter, and remained distracted until dawn.