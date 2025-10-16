Amid that, President Trump’s declaration of a trade war with China has stirred fears of prolonged damage to global growth, a backdrop that tends to nudge investor money toward gold even as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent floated slowing the pace of further tariff hikes. The ongoing US government shutdown and what the market calls the debasement trade, a shift away from sovereign debt and currencies toward hard assets in fear of unchecked deficits, have added momentum. Central banks’ steady gold buying remains another structural pillar supporting the climb.