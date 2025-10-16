Diwali 2025 in Dubai: How to win gold during this Indian Festival of Lights

As gold hits record prices, here is how UAE shoppers can win coins, bars and vouchers
Dubai: With gold prices soaring to record highs, and 24-carat gold crossing the Dh500 mark per gram, winning the precious yellow metal through shopping promotions might be more rewarding than ever.
From October 17 to 26, residents and visitors celebrating the cherished Indian tradition of gifting gold during Diwali can participate in citywide jewellery promotions, giveaways, and grand raffles, all organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).
The Dubai Jewellery Group's 'Shine with Prosperity' campaign offers shoppers spending Dh1,000 or more at participating outlets a chance to become one of 30 lucky winners sharing jewellery vouchers worth Dh150,000 in total. The promotion runs until October 26.
Sweetening the deal further, customers who spend Dh4,000 or more on select collections receive free gold coins. Additional perks include exclusive gifts and discounts up to 70% on select diamond and pearl jewellery. With zero deduction on old gold exchange, jewellers are making it easier than ever to upgrade existing pieces during this auspicious season.
The Dubai Gold Souk Extension in Deira invites shoppers on a golden shopping spree during the Festival of Lights. Those spending Dh500 or more between October 10 and 26 stand a chance to win gold coins and gold bars while discovering stunning pieces at competitive prices.
Dubai Shopping Malls Group has launched a 'Shop, Scan, and Strike Gold' promotion where spending Dh200 or more automatically enters shoppers into a draw to win gold shopping vouchers. Twenty lucky winners will share Dh100,000 worth of vouchers between October 13 and 26.
Participating malls include Al Ghurair Centre, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue Mall, Festival Plaza, Silicon Central, Times Square Centre, and more.
Centrepoint has added an instant-win element to the festivities. From October 15 to 28, shoppers spending Dh300 or more at stores in City Centre Deira, Ibn Battuta Mall, Oasis Mall Dubai, and BurJuman Mall receive scratch-and-win cards offering chances to claim instant gold prizes.
At Damas, every diamond-studded jewellery purchase of Dh5,000 or more comes with a complimentary 1-gram, 22-carat gold coin at participating stores including Lulu Barsha, Meena Bazaar, Lulu Qusais, and Karama Centre.
Shoppers indulging in diamond purchases worth Dh15,000 or more receive an additional gold coin. Plus, 20 lucky shoppers will win shopping vouchers worth up to Dh100,000 on qualifying purchases.
Given the current market dynamics, winning gold during Diwali 2025 carries significant value. Globally, gold has climbed past $4,100 per troy ounce, driven by investor demand for safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty.
The surge reflects gold's status as both a cherished ornament and a dependable investment, making this year's Festival of Lights promotions particularly timely for Dubai's shoppers.
