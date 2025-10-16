GOLD/FOREX
Diwali 2025 in Dubai: How to win gold during this Indian Festival of Lights

As gold hits record prices, here is how UAE shoppers can win coins, bars and vouchers

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
From October 17 to 26, residents and visitors can join citywide jewellery promotions, giveaways, and grand raffles organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).
Dubai: With gold prices soaring to record highs, and 24-carat gold crossing the Dh500 mark per gram, winning the precious yellow metal through shopping promotions might be more rewarding than ever.

This Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights transforms Dubai into a golden opportunity hub, where UAE residents' and visitors' shopping trip could strike gold.

From October 17 to 26, residents and visitors celebrating the cherished Indian tradition of gifting gold during Diwali can participate in citywide jewellery promotions, giveaways, and grand raffles, all organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Win vouchers worth Dh150,000

The Dubai Jewellery Group's 'Shine with Prosperity' campaign offers shoppers spending Dh1,000 or more at participating outlets a chance to become one of 30 lucky winners sharing jewellery vouchers worth Dh150,000 in total. The promotion runs until October 26.

Sweetening the deal further, customers who spend Dh4,000 or more on select collections receive free gold coins. Additional perks include exclusive gifts and discounts up to 70% on select diamond and pearl jewellery. With zero deduction on old gold exchange, jewellers are making it easier than ever to upgrade existing pieces during this auspicious season.

Coins, bars at this place

The Dubai Gold Souk Extension in Deira invites shoppers on a golden shopping spree during the Festival of Lights. Those spending Dh500 or more between October 10 and 26 stand a chance to win gold coins and gold bars while discovering stunning pieces at competitive prices.

Dh100,000 in gold vouchers

Dubai Shopping Malls Group has launched a 'Shop, Scan, and Strike Gold' promotion where spending Dh200 or more automatically enters shoppers into a draw to win gold shopping vouchers. Twenty lucky winners will share Dh100,000 worth of vouchers between October 13 and 26.

Participating malls include Al Ghurair Centre, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue Mall, Festival Plaza, Silicon Central, Times Square Centre, and more.

Scratch cards bring instant prizes

Centrepoint has added an instant-win element to the festivities. From October 15 to 28, shoppers spending Dh300 or more at stores in City Centre Deira, Ibn Battuta Mall, Oasis Mall Dubai, and BurJuman Mall receive scratch-and-win cards offering chances to claim instant gold prizes.

Gold with diamond purchases

At Damas, every diamond-studded jewellery purchase of Dh5,000 or more comes with a complimentary 1-gram, 22-carat gold coin at participating stores including Lulu Barsha, Meena Bazaar, Lulu Qusais, and Karama Centre.

Shoppers indulging in diamond purchases worth Dh15,000 or more receive an additional gold coin. Plus, 20 lucky shoppers will win shopping vouchers worth up to Dh100,000 on qualifying purchases.

Why winning gold matters now

Given the current market dynamics, winning gold during Diwali 2025 carries significant value. Globally, gold has climbed past $4,100 per troy ounce, driven by investor demand for safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty.

The surge reflects gold's status as both a cherished ornament and a dependable investment, making this year's Festival of Lights promotions particularly timely for Dubai's shoppers.

