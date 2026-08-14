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Dubai Police warn parents over hidden risks in children’s online games

Some gaming links can lead children into conversations with strangers, police warn

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The Women and Child Protection Department stressed the vital role of family supervision in protecting children from potential risks or crimes linked to electronic games.
The Women and Child Protection Department stressed the vital role of family supervision in protecting children from potential risks or crimes linked to electronic games.
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Dubai: The Child and Women Protection Department of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police has urged parents to monitor their children's use of electronic games, given the significant rise in gaming activity during the summer break.

The department has also warned of certain gaming links that can lead to conversations with strangers.

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In an awareness message to parents as part of its "Our Children’s Safety this Summer” campaign, the Women and Child Protection Department stated: "Some gaming links may conceal dangers far beyond mere entertainment. Certain links lead to conversations with strangers. Keep track of what your child browses and always stay informed."

The Women and Child Protection Department stressed the vital role of family supervision in protecting children from potential risks or crimes linked to electronic games.

They emphasised the importance of continuously monitoring the content children browse and the links they access while gaming, helping to safeguard them and shield them from unsafe content or communication.

The Department also urged parents to activate appropriate privacy settings and parental controls, become familiar with the games and platforms their children use, monitor friend lists and in-game conversations, and encourage children to immediately report any message, link, or contact that makes them feel uneasy.

The Women and Child Protection Department further clarified that reports of any cybercrimes linked to electronic games can be submitted through the "e-Crime" platform, by calling 901, or via the Dubai Police app or website. The Department wished all children a safe and secure summer.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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