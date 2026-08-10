Campaign educates fans on stadium rules, safety measures and prohibited items
Dubai: Dubai Police, in collaboration with Union Coop, has launched a public awareness campaign to educate football fans about their responsibilities and stadium safety requirements ahead of the start of the 2026-27 ADNOC Pro Leagueseason on 14 August.
The campaign is part of the "Your Commitment, Our Happiness" initiative and will be delivered through Union Coop's digital display screens across its stores.
It is designed to raise awareness of the obligations set out in Federal Law No. 8 of 2014 on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events, while promoting safe and responsible behaviour inside stadiums.
Lieutenant Nabit Sultan Al Ketbi, coordinator of the "Your Commitment, Our Happiness" initiative, said the campaign aims to reach shoppers across Dubai and familiarise them with stadium regulations and safety procedures to help ensure an enjoyable match-day experience.
The digital screens will display a QR code allowing visitors to access guidance on stadium safety measures and a list of prohibited items, including glass containers, remote-controlled devices such as drones, pets, sharp objects, fireworks, flares, laser devices and other restricted items.
Al Ketbi said the initiative also seeks to promote responsible fan behaviour by encouraging supporters to respect the boundaries of acceptable conduct and avoid negative or abusive behaviour towards others. He added that the campaign reinforces public awareness of spectators' legal responsibilities under the federal law governing the security of sports facilities and events.