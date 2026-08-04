Engineers can oversee up to three times more rigs and avoid two days of downtime
Dubai: ADNOC has deployed an artificial intelligence platform across more than 120 drilling rigs, helping engineers identify operational problems earlier and avoid up to two days of downtime.
Developed with energy technology company SLB, the AI-enabled Real-Time Operations Center connects ADNOC’s onshore and offshore rigs through a single platform, giving engineers a live view of drilling activity across the fleet.
The system reduces engineering effort by between 30% and 40%, allowing engineers to oversee two to three times more rigs while maintaining operational oversight.
Automated dashboards and AI-powered performance insights convert large volumes of drilling data into operational information, reducing reporting cycles that previously took several days to a matter of hours.
Tasks that required a full day of analysis can now be completed within minutes, according to ADNOC.
Analysis of real-time rig data also allows teams to identify potential issues before they develop, helping reduce incident response times by between four and 12 hours and avoid one to two days of rig downtime.
The platform uses SLB’s DrillOps intelligent well delivery and insights solutions to bring live data from drilling operations into a single environment.
Business, asset and drilling teams can use the system to monitor activity across the rig fleet, identify risks earlier and coordinate operational decisions.
“DrillOps transforms real-time drilling data into operational intelligence that helps teams make faster, more informed decisions,” said Rakesh Jaggi, President, Digital, SLB.
“Deployed within ADNOC’s sovereign cloud environment, the technology provides the scalable digital foundation for AI-enabled workflows across one of the industry’s largest rig fleets and supports the continued progression toward more autonomous operations.”
The platform has been deployed across ADNOC Drilling’s rig fleet to support ADNOC Onshore and ADNOC Offshore.
Developed in the UAE and hosted within ADNOC’s cloud environment, the system keeps critical operational information and workflows within the country.