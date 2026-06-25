First of six automated rigs delivered early under $1.54 billion offshore contract
Dubai: ADNOC Drilling has delivered and accepted AD-300, its first AI-enabled fully automated walking island rig, nearly three months ahead of schedule, giving the company an earlier start to revenue generation under a six-rig offshore drilling programme.
The rig is the first of six next-generation island rigs being deployed under a $1.54 billion drilling services contract awarded by ADNOC Offshore in 2024-2025. The remaining rigs are due to be delivered through 2027, with AD-301 already being deployed.
Standing 50 metres high, almost the height of a 15-storey building, and weighing around 2,000 tonnes, AD-300 is designed to operate on ADNOC’s artificial islands offshore Abu Dhabi. Its walking capability allows the rig to move between well locations without being dismantled, reducing downtime and helping speed up well delivery.
ADNOC Drilling said the rig brings together automation, artificial intelligence, digital systems and hybrid power capability, with an option to connect to the grid for more efficient and lower-emission operations.
The technology includes automated pipe handling and AI-enabled monitoring, which are designed to reduce personnel exposure in complex operating environments while improving safety and operational consistency.
“The delivery of AD-300 marks a step-change in how we execute large-scale, technology-enabled energy development," said Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, ADNOC Drilling CEO. "By integrating automation, artificial intelligence and robotics at scale, we are enhancing safety, improving efficiency and delivering more consistent, predictable performance."
The early delivery gives ADNOC Drilling a head start on the wider island rig programme, which is expected to support growth in the second half of 2026 and into 2027 as the rigs are phased into operations.
The company said the rigs will support ADNOC’s upstream growth plans and production capacity expansion, while real-time data systems will provide operational insights for performance monitoring and predictive maintenance.
“At a time when the world needs reliable energy at scale, the UAE stands ready to supply global customers," said Tayba Abdulrahim Al Hashmi, ADNOC Offshore CEO. "AD-300 and our next-generation island rigs are accelerating our growth, expanding ADNOC's production capacity and delivering long-term value for our stakeholders and the nation.”
Once all six rigs are delivered, ADNOC Drilling said the fleet will be among the most advanced island rig fleets globally, strengthening its role in ADNOC’s upstream expansion plans.