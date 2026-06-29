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ADNOC L&S lifts 2026 profit outlook after strong shipping performance

ADNOC L&S now expects net profit to rise by high 60% in 2026

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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ADNOC L&S lifts 2026 profit outlook after strong shipping performance
Adnoc Logistics and Services

Dubai: ADNOC Logistics & Services has upgraded its full-year 2026 financial guidance after stronger second-quarter performance, with the company now expecting a much stronger rise in earnings than previously forecast.

The Abu Dhabi-listed company said on Monday that it now expects net profit to grow by the high 60% range in 2026, compared with its earlier forecast of mid-to-high-teens growth. EBITDA is now expected to grow by the high 20% range, compared with the earlier guidance of mid-to-high single-digit growth.

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Revenue is now expected to record low single-digit growth for the year. The previous forecast had pointed to a low-to-mid single-digit reduction.

Shipping drives upgrade

The company said the revised outlook reflects its performance so far this year and assumptions for the rest of 2026, supported by continued strength in its Shipping segment.

“The Company wishes to further update the market on the ongoing strength of our Shipping segment. This updated guidance reflects actual performance year to date and assumptions for the remainder of the year that reflect ongoing market strength. Our full-year results are highly dependent on regional dynamics,” ADNOC L&S said.

Offshore contracting also improves

ADNOC L&S also said its Offshore Contracting segment has benefited from gradual improvements in material handling volumes within the Integrated Logistics Services Platform.

Guidance now reflects higher ILSP material handling volumes, while the company has kept its previous assumptions for the Jack-Up Barge fleet unchanged.

The revision signals broader support across key operating lines, although the company made clear that regional dynamics will continue to play a major role in shaping full-year results.

Dividend policy unchanged

ADNOC L&S said its guidance for capital expenditure, leverage and dividend policy remains unchanged and aligned with its capital allocation framework.

The company is scheduled to announce its second-quarter 2026 results on August 11.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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