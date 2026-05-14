Revenue fell 10% to $1.08 billion (Dh3.96 billion), mainly because of the scheduled run-off of project revenues after the Al Omairah Island mega project was delivered to ADNOC Offshore in the fourth quarter of 2025. The fall in revenue was offset by stronger margins, higher shipping rates and gains across parts of the fleet.

Five new-build LNG carriers are being deployed under long-term contracts from May 2026 to transport LNG produced by ADNOC Gas. The company said the vessels are designed to reduce methane emissions by up to 50% compared with older-generation vessels, while improving efficiency and cost performance.

The Services segment delivered steadier growth, with revenue up 5% to $89 million (Dh326.85 million) and EBITDA rising 13% to $20 million (Dh73.45 million). The segment benefited from the contribution of an Integrated Logistics Service Platform warehouse, which was moved from Integrated Logistics to Services, along with income from Integr8, the bunkering business of Navig8.

Net profit in the segment included a $6 million (22.03 million) contribution from the AW Shipping joint venture and a $27 million (Dh99.16 million) capital gain from the sale of the VLCC Leicester. These gains were partly offset by the absence of one-off gains recorded in the previous year, including a contract termination benefit and the sale of the medium gas carrier Yas.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.