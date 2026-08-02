Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, CEO of ADNOC Drilling, added, “Every well teaches the next. Every operation generates new insights that help improve the one that follows. By combining AI, real-time intelligence and decades of operational experience, we are creating a continuous improvement engine that is transforming performance across our business. The result is safer operations, smarter execution, faster well delivery and more value from every well as we help power the UAE’s energy future.”