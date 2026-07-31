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ADNOC changes pricing method for Abu Dhabi crude from November

Company says revised pricing will improve transparency and reflect prompt-month loading

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Murban, Das, Umm Lulu and Upper Zakum to adopt new pricing methodology.
Murban, Das, Umm Lulu and Upper Zakum to adopt new pricing methodology.
ADNOC

Abu Dhabi: ADNOC today announced an update to the Official Selling Price (OSP) methodology for its Abu Dhabi crude grades, following a regular commercial review.

Effective 1 November 2026, ADNOC will transition from the current ICE Futures Abu Dhabi-based pricing methodology, which uses the Murban futures contract and prices crude two months ahead of loading, to a prompt-month pricing methodology based on the Platts Dubai benchmark [PCAAT00], plus an ADNOC-announced differential that will be announced in the month preceding target delivery month.

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The updated methodology will apply across ADNOC’s Abu Dhabi onshore and offshore crude grades, including Murban, Das, Umm Lulu and Upper Zakum, and aligns pricing more closely with the month of loading.

ADNOC continues to see strong demand for its crude grades and remains focused on providing reliable energy supplies to customers around the world, supported by its trading, shipping and logistics capabilities.

Moreover, the new pricing mechanism reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to pricing transparency for its growing customer and investor base.

The change in pricing mechanism is not expected to have a material impact on any ADNOC listed instruments, including issuances completed under ADNOC Murban’s GMTN or Sukuk programs.

ADNOC Group will continue to meet all of its obligations with regard to delivery of its Abu Dhabi onshore and offshore crude grades.

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