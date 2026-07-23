GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Oil shock deepens: Murban surges 19% above $106, Brent jumps to $97 as Red Sea, Hormuz threats ignite fresh energy rally

Middle East shipping threats drive crude to multi-week highs, stoking supply fears

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Brent crude climbed to its highest level in about six weeks, while Abu Dhabi's Murban jumped 19% on Thursday (July 23, 2026). Photo shows a fuel pump in India.
Brent crude climbed to its highest level in about six weeks, while Abu Dhabi's Murban jumped 19% on Thursday (July 23, 2026). Photo shows a fuel pump in India.
File photo

Oil prices extended their sharp rally on Thursday (July 23, 2026) as escalating security risks to Middle East energy shipments pushed crude benchmarks to multi-week highs, with Abu Dhabi's Murban crude posting the strongest gains after attacks and threats against tankers in the Red Sea intensified.

As of 1:03 pm Gulf time (0903 GMT) on July 23, market data showed:

  • WTI crude: $89.36 a barrel, up $2.53 or 2.91%

  • Brent crude: $97.67 a barrel, up $3.60 or 3.83%

  • Murban crude: $106.60 a barrel, up $17.12 or 19.13%

  • Natural gas: $2.948, up 0.79%

Supply risks

The gains came as traders priced in growing risks to global energy supplies after Houthi forces claimed attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea while regional tensions surrounding Iran continued to disrupt shipping through key maritime chokepoints.

Several tankers have altered their routes to avoid the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, adding to concerns over supply security.

Brent crude climbed to its highest level in about six weeks, while U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate also reached multi-week highs as investors weighed the possibility of prolonged disruptions to oil flows from the Middle East.

The standout move was Murban crude, the benchmark produced in Abu Dhabi and exported from Fujairah, which surged above $106 a barrel, reflecting heightened demand for Gulf crude grades amid uncertainty over regional shipping routes.

The latest rally follows a series of developments that have heightened market anxiety, including reported attacks on commercial tankers in the Red Sea, continued military activity involving Iran, and renewed concerns over the security of both the Bab al-Mandab and Strait of Hormuz — two of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.

Analysts say higher freight costs, longer shipping routes and increased war-risk insurance premiums are adding upward pressure to crude prices.

Commodity traders are closely monitoring whether further attacks or supply disruptions could tighten global markets even more.

Some market forecasts now warn that oil prices could climb substantially higher if the conflict widens or key export routes become further constrained.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Oil prices jumped Wednesday with Brent crude toppping $91 a barrel for the first time in five weeks.

Oil tops $91 again: Brent hits five-week high

2m read
Motorcyclists queue to refuel at a gas station operated by Pertamina, Indonesia’s state-owned oil and gas company.

Price shock: Oil prices jump as US expands Iran strikes

2m read
Based on market data at about 11:37 am Monday (July 6) in Tokyo (JST), WTI crude traded at $68.68 per barrel, down 1 cent (-0.01%), while Brent crude slipped 15 cents (-0.21%) to $71.97, as per OilPrice.com.

Oil holds near $70 as Middle East risk premium fades

2m read
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $87.70 per barrel at 3.15pm GMT on Friday (June 12, 2026) down nearly 3% drop.

Why oil is failing: Crude benchmarks slide below $90

3m read