GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

ADNOC launches global LNG platform targeting 47 mtpa by 2035

New Abu Dhabi platform brings ADNOC Gas, XRG and trading teams together

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ADNOC launches global LNG platform targeting 47 mtpa by 2035
Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

Dubai: ADNOC has launched a global liquefied natural gas marketing and trading platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market, bringing together the LNG marketing activities of ADNOC Gas and XRG with ADNOC Trading’s trading capabilities.

The new platform is designed to give customers wider access to ADNOC and XRG’s LNG portfolio across supply, trading and shipping, while supporting ADNOC Gas’ expanding LNG business, including future Ruwais LNG volumes.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

ADNOC said the platform is targeting 47 million tonnes per annum of combined marketable LNG by 2035, which would place it among the leading global LNG players and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position in energy trading.

One LNG hub in Abu Dhabi

The platform brings long-term LNG marketing under one commercial structure, while ADNOC Trading will continue as the counterparty for trading activity. ADNOC said there will be no change to existing customer interfaces.

“With LNG demand set to grow substantially, the world will need reliable, responsible and trusted suppliers at scale," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and XRG Executive Chairman. "This world-class, integrated commercial LNG platform brings together the full strength of ADNOC’s marketing, trading and shipping capabilities to create a single global hub in Abu Dhabi. It marks a step-change in scale, flexibility and optionality of our LNG marketing and trading platform and will further position ADNOC to meet the world’s growing demand for energy.”

ADNOC Gas, XRG and Trading brought together

Rashid Al Mazrouei has been appointed Chief Marketing & Origination Officer for LNG, with responsibility for marketing the combined equity LNG portfolios of XRG and ADNOC Gas.

He will lead long-term LNG marketing and origination from ADGM, working with ADNOC Trading to centralise marketing activities under the combined platform.

The move builds on ADNOC Gas’ position as an LNG supplier since 1977, during which it has delivered more than 3,500 cargoes worldwide. ADNOC said existing commercial LNG arrangements at ADNOC Gas will remain unchanged, while the new platform is expected to support further optimisation of LNG marketing activities.

XRG’s growing global LNG portfolio will also feed into the platform, supported by supply hubs and offices in London and Abu Dhabi.

Shipping gives platform more reach

Shipping will be central to the platform’s ability to manage ADNOC and XRG’s growing LNG portfolio. ADNOC Trading’s LNG shipping desk ranked among the top global LNG charterers in both physical and freight derivatives in 2025.

ADNOC Logistics and Services has also expanded its owned LNG fleet to 20 vessels, including 14 modern two-stroke carriers, supporting the UAE’s growing LNG production and global trade flows.

ADNOC Trading has built a significant third-party LNG portfolio within four years and is ranked among the top global LNG financial traders, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Geneva.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

XRG expands stake in major US LNG project

XRG expands stake in major US LNG project

2m read
A truck drives past an ADNOC Gas — a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company — facility in Abu Dhabi on March 3, 2026.

ADNOC's biggest gas project goes beyond oil for UAE

4m read
Changer.ae, DeScript Labs signs MOU for AED settlement

Changer.ae, DeScript Labs signs MOU for AED settlement

2m read
BlackRock joins ADNOC in $30b infrastructure push

BlackRock joins ADNOC in $30b infrastructure push

3m read