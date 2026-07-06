New Abu Dhabi platform brings ADNOC Gas, XRG and trading teams together
Dubai: ADNOC has launched a global liquefied natural gas marketing and trading platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market, bringing together the LNG marketing activities of ADNOC Gas and XRG with ADNOC Trading’s trading capabilities.
The new platform is designed to give customers wider access to ADNOC and XRG’s LNG portfolio across supply, trading and shipping, while supporting ADNOC Gas’ expanding LNG business, including future Ruwais LNG volumes.
ADNOC said the platform is targeting 47 million tonnes per annum of combined marketable LNG by 2035, which would place it among the leading global LNG players and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position in energy trading.
The platform brings long-term LNG marketing under one commercial structure, while ADNOC Trading will continue as the counterparty for trading activity. ADNOC said there will be no change to existing customer interfaces.
“With LNG demand set to grow substantially, the world will need reliable, responsible and trusted suppliers at scale," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and XRG Executive Chairman. "This world-class, integrated commercial LNG platform brings together the full strength of ADNOC’s marketing, trading and shipping capabilities to create a single global hub in Abu Dhabi. It marks a step-change in scale, flexibility and optionality of our LNG marketing and trading platform and will further position ADNOC to meet the world’s growing demand for energy.”
Rashid Al Mazrouei has been appointed Chief Marketing & Origination Officer for LNG, with responsibility for marketing the combined equity LNG portfolios of XRG and ADNOC Gas.
He will lead long-term LNG marketing and origination from ADGM, working with ADNOC Trading to centralise marketing activities under the combined platform.
The move builds on ADNOC Gas’ position as an LNG supplier since 1977, during which it has delivered more than 3,500 cargoes worldwide. ADNOC said existing commercial LNG arrangements at ADNOC Gas will remain unchanged, while the new platform is expected to support further optimisation of LNG marketing activities.
XRG’s growing global LNG portfolio will also feed into the platform, supported by supply hubs and offices in London and Abu Dhabi.
Shipping will be central to the platform’s ability to manage ADNOC and XRG’s growing LNG portfolio. ADNOC Trading’s LNG shipping desk ranked among the top global LNG charterers in both physical and freight derivatives in 2025.
ADNOC Logistics and Services has also expanded its owned LNG fleet to 20 vessels, including 14 modern two-stroke carriers, supporting the UAE’s growing LNG production and global trade flows.
ADNOC Trading has built a significant third-party LNG portfolio within four years and is ranked among the top global LNG financial traders, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Geneva.