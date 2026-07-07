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ADNOC and XRG widen Japan energy ties with Mitsui deal

Deal covers LNG, crude, sulfur, shipping, chemicals and global investments

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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ADNOC and XRG widen Japan energy ties with Mitsui deal

Abu Dhabi: ADNOC and XRG have signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Japan’s Mitsui & Co. to explore new opportunities across LNG, crude oil, sulfur, shipping, chemicals and international energy investments.

The agreement was signed during Dr Sultan Al Jaber’s visit to Japan, where the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy to Japan, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and XRG Executive Chairman is holding meetings to deepen energy and investment ties.

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The agreement creates a framework for the companies to work together across crude oil market development and long-term supply, LNG sales and optimisation, sulfur procurement and logistics, and shipping solutions for LNG, ammonia, sulfur and other commodities.

"This agreement broadens our collaboration across the energy value chain – from LNG, crude oil and sulfur to shipping and chemicals – and, through XRG, opens new opportunities for international investment and lower-carbon growth," said Nasser Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Downstream Industry, Marketing & Trading, and Chairman of Ruwais LNG. "By combining our complementary strengths, we aim to enhance supply resilience, deliver greater value to our customers and unlock sustainable, long-term growth across Asia.”

The agreement also gives XRG a wider role in evaluating international energy investments with Mitsui, including opportunities linked to lower-carbon growth.

Focus on lower-carbon fuels

ADNOC and Mitsui will also look at potential cooperation in lower-carbon fuels and chemicals, including methanol and other projects at TA’ZIZ.

The chemicals and fuels component gives the agreement a broader industrial angle, connecting supply, trading, shipping and downstream production.

“This Strategic Collaboration Agreement reaffirms Mitsui & Co.’s steadfast commitment to the UAE," said Kenichiro Yamaguchi, Senior Executive Managing Officer, Mitsui & Co. "We are confident that it will pave the way for an even stronger partnership with ADNOC and XRG across the energy and chemicals value chain. Mitsui & Co. respects the long and successful relationship with ADNOC since the 1970s, and we sincerely appreciate this opportunity to formalise a broad-based and multifaceted framework for future collaboration.”

Japan remains key market

Japan has been one of ADNOC’s most important strategic markets for decades, with Mitsui’s relationship with the Abu Dhabi energy group dating back to the 1970s.

The new agreement also follows ADNOC’s wider push to expand its LNG, trading and international investment platform, with XRG playing a central role in building opportunities outside the UAE.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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