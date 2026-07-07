"This agreement broadens our collaboration across the energy value chain – from LNG, crude oil and sulfur to shipping and chemicals – and, through XRG, opens new opportunities for international investment and lower-carbon growth," said Nasser Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Downstream Industry, Marketing & Trading, and Chairman of Ruwais LNG. "By combining our complementary strengths, we aim to enhance supply resilience, deliver greater value to our customers and unlock sustainable, long-term growth across Asia.”

“This Strategic Collaboration Agreement reaffirms Mitsui & Co.’s steadfast commitment to the UAE," said Kenichiro Yamaguchi, Senior Executive Managing Officer, Mitsui & Co. "We are confident that it will pave the way for an even stronger partnership with ADNOC and XRG across the energy and chemicals value chain. Mitsui & Co. respects the long and successful relationship with ADNOC since the 1970s, and we sincerely appreciate this opportunity to formalise a broad-based and multifaceted framework for future collaboration.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.