Deal covers LNG, crude, sulfur, shipping, chemicals and global investments
Abu Dhabi: ADNOC and XRG have signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Japan’s Mitsui & Co. to explore new opportunities across LNG, crude oil, sulfur, shipping, chemicals and international energy investments.
The agreement was signed during Dr Sultan Al Jaber’s visit to Japan, where the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy to Japan, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and XRG Executive Chairman is holding meetings to deepen energy and investment ties.
The agreement creates a framework for the companies to work together across crude oil market development and long-term supply, LNG sales and optimisation, sulfur procurement and logistics, and shipping solutions for LNG, ammonia, sulfur and other commodities.
"This agreement broadens our collaboration across the energy value chain – from LNG, crude oil and sulfur to shipping and chemicals – and, through XRG, opens new opportunities for international investment and lower-carbon growth," said Nasser Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Downstream Industry, Marketing & Trading, and Chairman of Ruwais LNG. "By combining our complementary strengths, we aim to enhance supply resilience, deliver greater value to our customers and unlock sustainable, long-term growth across Asia.”
The agreement also gives XRG a wider role in evaluating international energy investments with Mitsui, including opportunities linked to lower-carbon growth.
ADNOC and Mitsui will also look at potential cooperation in lower-carbon fuels and chemicals, including methanol and other projects at TA’ZIZ.
The chemicals and fuels component gives the agreement a broader industrial angle, connecting supply, trading, shipping and downstream production.
“This Strategic Collaboration Agreement reaffirms Mitsui & Co.’s steadfast commitment to the UAE," said Kenichiro Yamaguchi, Senior Executive Managing Officer, Mitsui & Co. "We are confident that it will pave the way for an even stronger partnership with ADNOC and XRG across the energy and chemicals value chain. Mitsui & Co. respects the long and successful relationship with ADNOC since the 1970s, and we sincerely appreciate this opportunity to formalise a broad-based and multifaceted framework for future collaboration.”
Japan has been one of ADNOC’s most important strategic markets for decades, with Mitsui’s relationship with the Abu Dhabi energy group dating back to the 1970s.
The new agreement also follows ADNOC’s wider push to expand its LNG, trading and international investment platform, with XRG playing a central role in building opportunities outside the UAE.