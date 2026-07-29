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ADNOC Distribution launches Engage retail media network across the UAE

Engage will place data-led ads across ADNOC apps, stations and stores

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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ADNOC Distribution launches Engage retail media network across the UAE

Dubai: ADNOC Distribution has launched an advertising network that will allow brands to reach nearly 700,000 daily customers across its mobile app, service stations and Oasis convenience stores.

Engage by ADNOC will combine advertising across physical and digital channels with insights from more than 2.7 million ADNOC Rewards members, allowing companies to target audiences and measure the impact of their campaigns.

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The platform is expected to generate more than $25 million in cumulative gross profit during its first five years, creating another source of income for ADNOC Distribution outside its fuel business.

Advertising from app to station

Customers could encounter campaigns while using the ADNOC Rewards app, browsing the company’s online platforms, visiting a service station or shopping inside an Oasis by ADNOC store.

ADNOC Distribution said all audience information will be used in line with applicable data privacy requirements and customer consent frameworks.

The company handles more than 250 million transactions each year, while about two-thirds of fuel transactions in the UAE take place across its network.

“Through our network and customer data platform, we are enabling more meaningful and measurable advertising across the customer journey, helping brands reach consumers when they are most receptive and clearly measure campaign impact," said Jacqueline Elboghdadi, Chief Marketing Officer at ADNOC Distribution.

How the platform will work

Engage by ADNOC will use first-party customer data, analytics and artificial intelligence to help advertisers select audiences, deliver campaigns and assess whether advertising led to customer consideration or purchases.

The company described the service as the first full-funnel retail media network in the UAE operated by a mobility and convenience retailer.

Traditional outdoor advertising generally measures exposure based on location and audience estimates. ADNOC’s platform will connect advertising across its app, websites, station screens and retail stores within one network, while offering brands campaign performance data.

Network International will contribute customer spending insights, while LiveRamp will support data collaboration and advertising measurement.

“By combining Network’s spend insights with advertising performance, 'Engage by ADNOC' gives brands a clearer understanding of campaign effectiveness and business outcomes. Together, we will deliver actionable intelligence that brands can use to make informed decisions,” said Görkem Köseoğlu, Group Chief Customer and AI Officer at Network International.

ADNOC expands beyond fuel sales

The launch forms part of ADNOC Distribution’s plan to grow its non-fuel retail operations, which include convenience stores, car washes, food and beverage services and other customer offerings.

Gross profit from the company’s non-fuel retail business increased by more than 14% in 2025.

Engage by ADNOC is supported by the company’s AI and Digital Transformation programme and brings together Publicis, Pyxis, LiveRamp and Network International as strategic partners.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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