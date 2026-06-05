Initiative runs at Dubai World Trade Centre from Friday to Sunday, 7 June
Dubai: Dubai Police is participating in the Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2026, which begins today at the Dubai World Trade Centre and continues until Sunday, 7 June, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen digital awareness among young people and gaming communities.
The participation, led by the General Department of Training in cooperation with the General Department of Community Happiness, reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to community engagement through modern platforms, particularly esports and interactive gaming environments that attract a wide segment of youth.
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As part of its awareness programme, Dubai Police is highlighting key cyber safety messages, including the importance of avoiding communication with strangers in online chat rooms, the risks associated with insecure online financial transactions, and the need to protect personal and banking information. Officials stressed that such precautions help prevent cyber fraud, blackmail, and privacy breaches.
The initiative also supports broader social awareness themes aligned with Dubai Police’s strategic objectives of enhancing public safety and improving quality of life across the community.
Visitors to the festival can experience a range of Dubai Police activities, including organised esports tournaments with cash prizes in collaboration with partners, interactive gaming zones, racing simulation challenges, and showcases of various police initiatives. A dedicated screen is also being used to display awareness messages related to the e-Crime reporting platform.
In addition, the Dubai Police esports team is competing in multiple tournaments during the festival, engaging directly with the gaming community while representing the force in competitive gaming environments.
On the sidelines of the event, Dubai Police will also take part in the “Future Makers of Digital Games” summit, where it will present specialised initiatives and awareness programmes. As part of the summit, First Lieutenant Rashid Al Awar, a game programmer at Dubai Police, will deliver a lecture on career opportunities beyond gaming, highlighting emerging professional pathways in the video game industry and related digital sectors.
Officials said the participation underscores Dubai Police’s strategy of reaching younger audiences through innovative and interactive platforms, while reinforcing safe digital behaviour and responsible technology use over the three-day event.