AI patrols, cybercrime platforms and rescue innovations unveiled
Dubai: Dubai Police wrapped up its participation in the ninth edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026) at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, showcasing advanced smart policing technologies, autonomous patrols, cybersecurity awareness platforms, and emergency response innovations.
The force participated alongside eight major sectors specialising in security, safety, firefighting, cybersecurity, student innovations, and advanced emergency management technologies.
At its stand, Dubai Police highlighted a range of smart security services and specialised initiatives aimed at supporting digital transformation, security innovation, public safety, and improving quality of life and community security.
One of the key highlights was the Dubai Police smart app, a comprehensive digital platform offering users quick access to traffic, criminal, and community services. The app enables users to pay fines, report accidents and cybercrimes, request certificates and permits, activate the SOS emergency support system, and access digital identity services.
The multilingual app features a user-friendly interface designed to allow residents and visitors to complete transactions without visiting police stations.
Visitors were also introduced to the e-Crime Hub, Dubai Police’s electronic awareness platform dedicated to combating cybercrime through public education. Available in Arabic and English, the platform provides guidance on recognising fraud methods, protecting personal data, identifying phishing attempts, avoiding suspicious links, creating strong passwords, backing up data, and reporting cybercrimes.
The stand also featured the advanced “Ghiath” patrol vehicle alongside a virtual simulation programme that offered visitors an interactive driving experience across various operational scenarios. The programme is designed to support practical police training, improve response times, and enhance operational readiness.
Dubai Police additionally showcased the specialised equipment and operational capabilities of its Search and Rescue Department, which operates under the Transport and Rescue Department. The display focused on the department’s role in handling fires, accidents, floods, and other emergencies, as well as its field operations and rescue missions.
Other attractions included the Traffic Safety Platform, an awareness initiative aimed at promoting road safety and encouraging compliance with traffic regulations among different segments of society.
Dubai Police also showcased the M01 autonomous patrol, the latest generation of self-driving security vehicles equipped with advanced sensors, radars, and 360-degree cameras for surveillance and rapid-response missions.
Visitors were further briefed on upcoming specialised events, including the UAE SWAT Challenge 2027 and the fifth edition of the World Police Summit, scheduled to take place next November.