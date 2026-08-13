One three-lane tunnel will carry traffic on Al Mustaqbal Street towards Deira with capacity for 4,500 vehicles an hour. A second two-lane tunnel will provide left-turn movement towards Trade Centre Street and handle 3,000 vehicles an hour in both directions, while a third one-lane tunnel serving One Central will have capacity for 1,500 vehicles an hour.

Another bridge is scheduled to open by the end of August to serve traffic travelling from Sheikh Rashid Road towards 2nd December Street. The final bridge within the related World Trade Centre Roundabout works is due to open in October and will serve traffic from Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street.

RTA is also carrying out the Oud Maitha and Al Asayel Streets Development Project in parallel, with full opening scheduled by the end of August. That project includes four major intersections, 4,300 metres of bridges and 14 kilometres of roads, and is expected to cut journey times from 20 minutes to 10 minutes.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.