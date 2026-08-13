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Dubai RTA opens new DWTC bridge, cutting travel time from 10 minutes to 2

The 500-metre bridge opens Friday and will serve traffic leaving Dubai World Trade Centre

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai RTA opens new DWTC bridge, cutting travel time from 10 minutes to 2

Dubai: Drivers leaving Dubai World Trade Centre during major events will have a much quicker journey from Friday, with a new bridge cutting travel time from 10 minutes to just two minutes.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said the two-lane bridge will serve traffic from Dubai World Trade Centre and One Central towards the intersection of Al Mustaqbal Street and Za'abeel Palace Street.

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The opening forms part of the Dh633 million Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project, which is being built between Za'abeel Palace Street and Financial Centre Street.

Journey times set to fall

The wider project is expected to cut journey times along Al Mustaqbal Street from 13 minutes to six minutes once completed.

Road capacity in both directions will increase by 33%, from 6,600 vehicles an hour to 8,800, while Al Mustaqbal Street will be widened from three lanes to four in each direction along a 3.5-kilometre stretch.

The project is expected to benefit around half a million residents and visitors and serves some of Dubai's busiest business, residential and events districts, including Dubai World Trade Centre, DIFC, Za'abeel, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay.

Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project is strategically significant given its location at the heart of a vital district including Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai International Financial Centre, and its role in linking Downtown Dubai with Business Bay.
Dubai RTA opens new DWTC bridge, cutting travel time from 10 minutes to 2
Mattar Al Tayer Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA

More openings to follow

Work on the Al Mustaqbal Street project has passed 50% completion and is running ahead of the approved schedule, according to RTA.

Another bridge is scheduled to open by the end of August to serve traffic travelling from Sheikh Rashid Road towards 2nd December Street. The final bridge within the related World Trade Centre Roundabout works is due to open in October and will serve traffic from Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street.

Three tunnels extending 1,500 metres are scheduled to open in February 2027 at the intersection of Al Mustaqbal Street and Trade Centre Street.

One three-lane tunnel will carry traffic on Al Mustaqbal Street towards Deira with capacity for 4,500 vehicles an hour. A second two-lane tunnel will provide left-turn movement towards Trade Centre Street and handle 3,000 vehicles an hour in both directions, while a third one-lane tunnel serving One Central will have capacity for 1,500 vehicles an hour.

Easier access around major events district

The development also includes free-flow connections around Exhibition Street and Trade Centre Street, a pedestrian bridge on Al Sukook Street, upgraded junctions, pedestrian routes, a cycling track and improved links between surrounding developments and metro stations.

Al Tayer said: “The project forms part of an integrated scheme that also involves upgrading the World Trade Centre Roundabout, where works are progressing rapidly, and completion has exceeded 85%.”

The World Trade Centre Roundabout project will eventually include five bridges spanning 5,000 metres and convert the existing roundabout into an at-grade intersection.

RTA is also carrying out the Oud Maitha and Al Asayel Streets Development Project in parallel, with full opening scheduled by the end of August. That project includes four major intersections, 4,300 metres of bridges and 14 kilometres of roads, and is expected to cut journey times from 20 minutes to 10 minutes.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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