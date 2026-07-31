Just 0.16% of scheduled flights were cancelled despite regional disruption
Dubai: Emirates ranked among the world’s most operationally reliable airlines in June, recording one of the lowest flight cancellation rates globally despite continued disruption to air travel in parts of the region.
According to operational performance data from aviation analytics firm OAG, just 0.16 per cent of the airline’s scheduled flights were cancelled during the month, equivalent to fewer than two cancellations for every 1,000 scheduled services.
The result placed Emirates first in the Middle East and 10th worldwide among large airlines, tied with Aeromexico, Arabic Daily Al Khaleej reported.
Emirates outperformed several major international carriers, including Korean Air, Copa Airlines, Saudia and WestJet, all of which recorded higher cancellation rates during June.
The carrier also ranked seventh globally for on-time performance among airlines operating between 10,000 and 20,000 flights a month.
OAG said 85.24 per cent of Emirates flights arrived or departed within 15 minutes of schedule, based on an assessment of 12,608 flights during June.
The figures demonstrate Emirates’ ability to maintain operational resilience across its extensive international network, combining a very low cancellation rate with strong punctuality despite regional disruption that affected global aviation during the period.