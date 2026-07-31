Emirates Dubai-San Francisco flight diverted to London after passenger medical emergency

Passengers were given hotel stays and rebooked after EK225 landed at Heathrow
Dubai: An Emirates flight from Dubai to San Francisco was forced to divert to London Heathrow Airport after a passenger suffered a medical emergency onboard.
The airline confirmed that flight EK225, operating on July 29, was diverted to Heathrow so the passenger could receive urgent medical attention.
As a result of the unscheduled landing, passengers travelling on the flight were unable to continue their journey to San Francisco the same day.
Emirates said affected passengers were provided with hotel accommodation in London and were rebooked on the next available flights departing on July 30.
"Emirates flight EK225 from Dubai to San Francisco on July 29 was diverted to London Heathrow due to a passenger medical emergency," the airline said in a statement.
The carrier added: "Affected passengers were provided with hotel accommodation and were rebooked on the next available flights departing on July 30."
Emirates apologised to customers for the disruption.
"Emirates apologises for any inconvenience. The safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance."
Medical emergencies are among the most common reasons for aircraft diversions, allowing passengers requiring urgent care to receive medical assistance as quickly as possible. In this case, the diversion resulted in an overnight delay for the remaining passengers, who resumed their journey on replacement flights the following day.