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Emirates Dubai-San Francisco flight diverted to London after passenger medical emergency

Passengers were given hotel stays and rebooked after EK225 landed at Heathrow

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Emirates Dubai-San Francisco flight diverted to London after passenger medical emergency
Bloomberg

Dubai: An Emirates flight from Dubai to San Francisco was forced to divert to London Heathrow Airport after a passenger suffered a medical emergency onboard.

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The airline confirmed that flight EK225, operating on July 29, was diverted to Heathrow so the passenger could receive urgent medical attention.

As a result of the unscheduled landing, passengers travelling on the flight were unable to continue their journey to San Francisco the same day.

Emirates said affected passengers were provided with hotel accommodation in London and were rebooked on the next available flights departing on July 30.

"Emirates flight EK225 from Dubai to San Francisco on July 29 was diverted to London Heathrow due to a passenger medical emergency," the airline said in a statement.

The carrier added: "Affected passengers were provided with hotel accommodation and were rebooked on the next available flights departing on July 30."

Emirates apologised to customers for the disruption.

"Emirates apologises for any inconvenience. The safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance."

Medical emergencies are among the most common reasons for aircraft diversions, allowing passengers requiring urgent care to receive medical assistance as quickly as possible. In this case, the diversion resulted in an overnight delay for the remaining passengers, who resumed their journey on replacement flights the following day.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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